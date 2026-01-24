/‘I know who killed him’: Andrew Tate’s HUGE CLAIM on Charlie Kirk’s murder | VIDEO

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has made huge claims about the murder of Donald Trump's ally Charlie Kirk. Tate said he knows the identity of the person who killed the Republican. During an interview on Jack Neel's podcast, Tate was asked a question on the potential connection between Kirk's murder and "feminism". Dimissing the question abruptly, Tate said, “I know who killed him."



He took a pause and added that the sole reason American commentator and author Candace Owens has been able to publicly speculate about the crime without facing repercussions is due to a tactic of dismissal based on identity.

“Let's talk as professionals here. Sorry for the pause. I'm just scanning what’s going to keep me alive,” Tate said. “So I know who killed him. And the only person who is overtly giving theories as to who killed him publicly is Candace [Owens]," he added. “If a man in a suit said the same thing, he would be taken seriously and silenced,” he remarked.

“If you're a man in a sharp suit... there still is that degree of misogyny in the world where a man is taken a bit more seriously with some things,” he said. “And then if you get it right on the money with a different tone, and they can't really call you crazy... if you don’t give them the second life, if you don’t give them an easy layup, well, then, you pay the price," he added.