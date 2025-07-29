/‘He was protecting civilians’: Who was Didarul Islam? NYPD mourns hero fallen officer after Manhattan shooting

Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old Los Angeles resident, on Monday (Jul 28) evening carried out a shooting attack inside 345 Park Avenue, a 44-storey building that houses several five-star business hotels and corporate offices, including the headquarters of Colgate Palmolive and KPMG. He killed five people, including an NYPD officer, during his violent rampage before dying by suicide. In a press briefing, authorities, while referring to Tamura as "pure evil", revealed the identity of the slain police officer. They said that "hero" dad, 36-year-old Didarul Islam, was killed by the deranged gunman while protecting civilians. "Pure evil came to the heart of our city and struck innocent people and a police officer who was protecting those civilians", said New York City's police officers' union, Patrick Henry.

NYPD pays respect to 'hero' officer Didarul Islam

In a 'Fidelis Ad Mortem' post on X, the NYPD marked police officer Didarul Islam's 'end of watch' as July 28, 2025 and said that he "represented the very best of our department." Islam was "protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today," reads the post, adding, “We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honour his legacy.”

Speaking at the press conference, Mayor Eric Adams said, "He was doing what he does best, and all members of the police department carry out, he was saving lives".

Who was Didarul Islam?

NYPD police officer Didarul Islam, as per Mayor Adams, was an immigrant from Bangladesh. "He loved this city, and everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person," he added at the late-night press conference.