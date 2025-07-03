/'He wants to distract...': Zohran Mamdani slams Trump after 'save NY city' remark, says THIS about 'big beautiful bill'

After US President Donald Trump vowed to intervene to “save” the New York City from the “communist lunatic” Democratic candidate for mayor, Zohran Mamdani has hit back saying that he is fanning flames of division. Stating that it is Trump is attacking him because the president is desperate to distract from his war on working people, Mamdani said that he won't stop and “will fight back.” Notably, Trump did not name Mamdani in his Truth Social post on July 2 but termed him as “Communist lunatic” - words that he has used for Mamdani previously.

While speaking at NY Hotel and Trades Council, Mamdani said, “Yesterday, Donald Trump said that I should be arrested. He said that I should be deported. He said that I should be denaturalized. And he said those things about me, someone who stands to be the first immigrant mayor of this city in generations, someone who would also be the first Muslim and the first South Asian mayor in this city's history. Less so because of who I am, because of where I come from, because of how I look or how I speak, and more so because he wants to distract from what I fight for. I fight for working people.”

Mamdani added, “Ultimately it is easier for him to fan the flames of division than to acknowledge the ways in which he has betrayed those working class Americans not just in this city but across this country and the ways in which he continues to betray them.”

Mamdani also criticised Trump's “big beautiful” tax bill that will be passed by the House soon, saying, “We know that he would rather speak about me than speak about the legislation that he is shepherding through Washington… Legislation that will quite literally take health care away from Americans. Legislation that will steal food from the hungry. Legislation that looks to build upon one of the largest transfers of wealth we've seen in recent history in his first administration and do it once again for the very Americans who have had enough.” A day ago, Mamdani said that he will not be intimidated by Trump's attacks.

Trump targets Mamdani