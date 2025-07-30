/'He's my friend...': Trump says THIS hours after PM Modi's 'no global leader called to stop' India-Pak conflict remark

Hours after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “no world leader” mediated for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan amid heightened tensions between the two nations, United States President Donald Trump once again claimed that both countries stopped hostilities after his request. Speaking to reporters on his way back from Scotland, Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “good friend” and that India and Pakistan stopped the war on his request.

“Look, India, they’re my friends and he’s [PM Modi] my friend and you know they ended the war with Pakistan on my request, and I was great and Pakistan did also. We did a lot of great settlements…including the recent one - Cambodia and Thailand. That was a great one. I did a good job with five different wars…You think I will get credit for it? No, I don't think so," he said. He then went on to slam India for charging heavy tariffs. “India has been a good friend. But India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country over the years. But now I’m in charge. And you just can’t do that. I think the trade deals are working out very well. Hopefully for everybody, but for the United States, they’re very, very good,” the US President said.

What PM Modi said about Trump's mediation?

Reiterating the government's stand that the ceasefire on May 10 was agreed to after Pakistan pleaded for one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said no leader from any country had asked India to stop Operation Sindoor. "We had said from day one that our action was non-escalatory. No leader in the world asked us to stop Operation Sindoor. On the night of May 9, US Vice President JD Vance tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was busy in a meeting with the forces. When I called him back, he told me Pakistan was planning a big attack. My answer was that if this is Pakistan's intention, it will have to pay a heavy price."