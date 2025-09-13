/'Hazardous' tsunami waves feared as massive 7.4 quake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula on Saturday (Sep 13), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake hit 111 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital, at a depth of 39.5 km. USGS initially measured it at 7.5 before downgrading it to 7.4.

'Hazardous' tsunami waves feared

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has warned that "hazardous" waves could impact parts of Russia's coastline within 300 km of the epicentre. In an alert on its website, it said, “A TSUNAMI THREAT EXISTS FOR PARTS OF THE PACIFIC LOCATED CLOSER. TO THE EARTHQUAKE. HOWEVER... BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA…THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII”. On X, the US Tsunami Warning System said that no tsunami danger exists for any US or Canadian coastline." However, it added that on the Russian coastline, closer to the earthquake, “a tsunami may reach the shore within the next hour”.



