/‘God of dementia’: Trump gets trolled on social media for misspelling ‘hepatitis’

US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to post about Tylenol and vaccines on Sunday (Oct 27). However, he was trolled on social media, including by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for misspelling hepatitis as “hepatitas”. The governor slammed the US president, saying that he would not take medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis.

“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

In response, Newsom wrote, “Won’t be taking medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis and looks like this.”

Several other social media users mocked Trump over his recent medical advice.

“Trump’s ‘medical advice’ is as reliable as his business advice, bankrupt, delusional, and a threat to everyone who trusts it,” a user wrote. Another wrote, “Grossly ignorant & irresponsible post from Trump. No individual measles, mumps, or rubella vaccines even exist. Will take years to create. Hopefully Americans are not stupid enough to take medical advice from sociopathic failed condo salesman who cosplays at being president.”

“I take medical advice exclusively from spelling bee champions,” one joked. A user said, “I’d advise him to try a stair machine but he’d probably break it and blame the left.”