/'Full might of US Armed Forces will...': US warns Iran against any misadventure

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 15) said that the US had "nothing to do" with the overnight attack on Iran, hours after Israel claimed an "extensive series of strikes" on the headquarters of the Iranian Defence Ministry and a nuclear project.

President Trump also warned Iran that the "full strength and might" of the American Armed Forces will "come down on you at levels never seen before" if it tries to attack the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

A new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, scheduled for this weekend in Oman, has been cancelled. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced the decision on Saturday, saying, “The Iran-US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place.” He added that “diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.”

The decision comes just days after Israel launched major airstrikes on Tehran, targeting military and nuclear sites and killing several senior officials and civilians.



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the United States of “dishonesty” for continuing to support Israel while also engaging in nuclear discussions with Tehran.

“The Zionist regime’s coordination with the United States in its aggression against Iranian territory in the midst of negotiations is a sign of America’s dishonesty and unreliability,” Pezeshkian told the Pakistani prime minister in a phone call, according to a statement from his office.