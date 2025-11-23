A day after a Pakistani channel claimed that a French naval commander accepted Pakistan's air force's superior handling of the war with India post the Pahalgam terror attack, the naval arm of the French Armed Forces called the Marine Nationale has slammed the news channel for spreading "misinformation". It has denied that any statement in this regard was made by the naval commander.

"[#FAKENEWS] These statements were attributed to Captain Launay who never gave his consent for any form of publication. The article contains extensive misinformation and disinformation", read the text shared by the Marine Nationale on X.

Geo TV and it's correspondent Hamid Mir in his story had attributed the claim of air superiority and the downing of multiple Indian Rafale fighter jets to French naval commander Captain Launay,.

According to Mir, Launay attributed the losses not to the superiority of Pakistan's Chinese-made J-10C fighters but to Islamabad's "better handling of the battle situation." The report, filed from an Indo-Pacific security conference in Paris where Mir attended as a guest expert, quickly went viral in Pakistani media, bolstering national narratives of military prowess.