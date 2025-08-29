/'Erosion of basic principles': Obama slams Trump over Washington control, says THIS

Former US President Barack Obama said on Thursday (August 18) that Trump’s expansion of military force on US soil puts "the liberties of all Americans at risk." He posted on X and lamented the “federalization and militarization of state and local police functions." In the post, he shared a New York Times Opinion interview on the Trump administration’s growing comfort in wielding federal and local law enforcement to conduct its sweeping campaign of arrests against immigrants and criminals, and whether it indicates a slide into authoritarianism. The former president wrote that the “erosion of basic principles like due process and the expanding use of our military on domestic soil puts the liberties of all Americans at risk.