/'Erosion of basic principles': Obama slams Trump over Washington control, says THIS

Barack Obama slammed Donald Trump for taking control of Washington and deploying national guards. He shared an NYT interview on the Trump administration’s growing comfort in wielding federal and local law enforcement to conduct its sweeping campaign of arrests against immigrants.
Former US President Barack Obama said on Thursday (August 18) that Trump’s expansion of military force on US soil puts "the liberties of all Americans at risk." He posted on X and lamented the “federalization and militarization of state and local police functions." In the post, he shared a New York Times Opinion interview on the Trump administration’s growing comfort in wielding federal and local law enforcement to conduct its sweeping campaign of arrests against immigrants and criminals, and whether it indicates a slide into authoritarianism. The former president wrote that the “erosion of basic principles like due process and the expanding use of our military on domestic soil puts the liberties of all Americans at risk.
"The erosion of basic principles like due process and the expanding use of our military on domestic soil puts the liberties of all Americans at risk, and should concern democrats and republicans alike," Obama wrote.
The column he shared said, "Trump is creating crisis and disorder so he can build what he has wanted to build: an authoritarian state, a military or a paramilitary that answers only to him — that puts him in total control.”