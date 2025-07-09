/'Elon fired her, isn't it obvious?': Netizens bombard X with wave of questions after CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns

Hours after Linda Yaccarino resigned from the post of CEO of Elon Musk-owned X, netizens began flooding the social media platform with questions, asking why she resigned as curiosity grew over whether Musk was behind her resignation or not.

The former CEO of X, took to social media, expressing gratitude to Musk, as she said that it was an opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company.

“I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App,” she added. "We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. "

But, netizens couldn't keep calm and bombarded X with a series of questions. One of the users asked, "Who is going to be the new CEO?"

Another user directly blamed Musk for Linda's resignation. "Elon fired her. Isn't it obvious?," the user wrote. While, another user asked, "Why is she leaving Elon?"

A user even asked Grok, "Explain why she quit?". In a hilarious comment, one of the users wrote, "Hey @grok draw a picture of how this news makes you feel."

One of the users brought Trump into the comment sections, claiming, "Looks like Musk’s betrayal of Trump is really starting to impact his businesses. Treachery never pays. Especially against the savior of the US and Western Civilization."

Just after Linda posted her resignation on X, praising Musk and saying that she is "incredibly proud" of the X team and the historic business turnaround they have accomplished, Musk also replied to her post.

Musk in a short response, wrote, "Thank you for your contributions."