'Don’t care what...': Trump criticises India, Russia as 'dead economies', issues BIG statement after 25% tariff announcement

Hours after announcing a 25 per cent tariff on India, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 31) said that he doesn't care about India's business with Russia and explained the real reason behind his tariff. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that US has done “very little” business with India, with very high tariffs. He also slammed the Indian and Russian economies as “dead”. The US president also came down heavily on Russia as well as former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Trump, who gave an ultimatum to Russia to end the Ukraine war, clarified that he does not want any business deal with Russia. Trump's statement comes after he said that America will impose 25 per cent tariffs on goods imported from India "plus an unspecified penalty" for buying Russian oil and weapons.



“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!”