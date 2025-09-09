Google Preferred
  • /'Defer travel': India issues advisory for its citizens in Nepal amid ongoing protest

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 19:47 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 19:47 IST
Story highlights

India issues advisory for citizens in Nepal amid flaring tensions in the country. 

In the wake of the escalating situation in neighbouring Nepal, India has issued a travel advisory to citizens. The Ministry of External Affairs has asked Indian nationals to refrain from travelling until the situation stabilises. What began as a protest against a short-lived social media ban expanded to a larger fight against corruption. The movement was monikered Nepal’s Gen-Z protest, which took shape in Kathmandu, has now spread across the nation. The demonstrators are seen setting government officials' homes ablaze, and they are also targeting former officials. Public structures, government buildings, have also been vandalised.

Looking at the situation not dousing, MEA issues a statement, “In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution.”

“They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. In case of any assistance required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers,” it added.

As the protests began to get violent, Nepal PM KP Oli resigned from his position; following this, even President Ram Chandra Poudel issued his resignation. The Army chief will shortly address the nation on what could likely be the next step.

Also read: Ex-Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s house set ablaze, wife succumbed to her injuries



MEA has also set up helpline numbers for Indian nationals:



+977 – 980 860 2881 (WhatsApp call also)

+977 – 981 032 6134 (WhatsApp call also)

