Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a cabinet meeting and discuss Gaza and a hostage deal, an Israeli official told news outlet The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday (August 5). This meeting comes months after talks in Doha between Hamas, Israel, and the mediators. The official said, "the prime minister is considering all available options regarding the next steps" also highlighted "broad consensus that a deal must include all the hostages" was reached after Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff returned to the US, post his visit to Israel.



Sources close the PMO said, Netanyahu has decided to fully reoccupy Gaza, including operations in areas where hostages are held. Hamas has also responded to the media reports, the outlet quoted, "Israel's threats are repetitive, worthless, and have no influence on our decisions."