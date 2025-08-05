Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a cabinet meeting and discuss Gaza and a hostage deal, an Israeli official told news outlet The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday (August 5).
Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a cabinet meeting and discuss Gaza and a hostage deal, an Israeli official told news outlet The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday (August 5). This meeting comes months after talks in Doha between Hamas, Israel, and the mediators. The official said, "the prime minister is considering all available options regarding the next steps" also highlighted "broad consensus that a deal must include all the hostages" was reached after Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff returned to the US, post his visit to Israel.
Sources close the PMO said, Netanyahu has decided to fully reoccupy Gaza, including operations in areas where hostages are held. Hamas has also responded to the media reports, the outlet quoted, "Israel's threats are repetitive, worthless, and have no influence on our decisions."
Gaza is also facing the worst humanitarian crisis as people are dying of starvation. Israeli leaders blame Hamas for blocking aid sent to them and the situation on the ground is only worsening. US President Donald Trump has now acknowledged the starvation in Gaza, which is in contrast with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's understanding of the situation. The humanitarian situation in war-torn Gaza is dire, and the UN has sounded an alarm on the ground situation. While reports of malnutrition and scarcity of food have drawn global attention, Israel says 'close to 4,500 trucks have entered Gaza, including flour for bakeries and 2,500 tons of baby food and high-calorie special food for children'.