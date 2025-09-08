/'Bronze Star medal for valor': White House posts incorrect facts about Pete Hegseth, deletes video

In a bid to celebrate US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the White House posted a video of him, but was taken down as the data posted wasn’t factual. The video showed that Hegseth had received ‘the Bronze Star Medal for valor’, which a journalist pointed out was incorrect, and the video disappeared from the social media platform. It further lauded the defence secretary as ‘an officer in the United States Army National Guard. A veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan. Recipient of the Bronze Star medal for valor. A warrior. A leader. And a patriot.’

Hegseth has received two Bronze Star medals during his service; not for valor, but for meritorious service.

The video was posted after the US President Donald gave the Department of Defence a new title ‘ Department of War’. And just after that, his video was posted and was later removed. But the internet is unsparing and keeps a log of everything that happens. Department of War for a president, who is promoting peace, is quite a contrast as well.

That is not it, the Trump administration has also ordered to dismantle the longest-standing peace vigil on a street across the White House. It was done under the pretext of “beautification” of Washington, DC. It was also a part of the cleanup drive, which aimed to remove encampments by the homeless. But the peace vigil was a protest against wars. During a meeting in the Oval Office, Donald Trump said, “Take it down today, right now.” The US president also mentioned that he has been aware of these tents near the White House.