/'Any state sponsorship must be exposed' says S Jaishankar at UN's anti-terrorism exhibition

On Monday (June 30), External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was in Headquarters in New York where he inaugurated an exhibition. It highlighted the toll terrorist acts around the world, he said, addressing the event named ‘The Human Cost of Terrorism’. India had faced an act of terrorism that shook the country on April 22. The dastardly attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives and was traced to Pakistani-sponsored terrorism. Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot, The Resistant Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. The latter was mentioned in all Operation Sindoor briefings, an operation that was launched in retaliation for the horrific attack on Indian tourists.

Talking at the exhibition, Jaishankar said, “The world must come together on some basic concepts – no impunity for terrorists, no treating them as proxies and no yielding to nuclear… Any state sponsorship must be exposed. This exhibition is a reminder for the challenge before us…Terrorism is a threat to peace everywhere."

“This exhibition is a humble yet resolute effort to give voice to those who can no longer speak, a tribute to those who have been taken from us, and a reminder of lives devastated by the scourge of terrorism. Through this gathering, we express solidarity with the families and loved ones of the victims of terrorism. This pain serves as a stark reminder ofthe urgent need for our shared responsibility to combat all forms of terrorism," Jaishankar added.