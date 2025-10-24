/'All trade negotiations with Canada are terminated': Trump ends talks after dispute over controversial ad featuring Reagan

US President Donald Trump announced an immediate end to all trade talks with Canada, citing an ad that misrepresented former US President Ronald Reagan. Trump accused Ottawa of falsely quoting Reagan in an ad campaign aimed at criticising US tariffs. “The Ronald Reagan Foundation has confirmed that Canada used a fabricated advertisement with Reagan’s voice, making false claims about tariffs,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “This was an attempt to influence the Supreme Court’s decisions and other legal proceedings. Tariffs are crucial for US national security and economic stability. Due to these actions, all trade negotiations with Canada are now terminated.”