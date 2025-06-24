/Zohran Mamdani: NYC mayoral candidate's promises that has created buzz online

Zohran Mamdani, an Indian-origin mayoral candidate in New York, is all over the internet and is creating buzz among Gen Zs and even Millennials. He is gaining fame on the internet for his progressive candidacy, in which he pushed a bold left-wing agenda and rose from relative obscurity to challenge the high-profile comeback bid of former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The 33-year-old mayoral candidate has promoted himself as a face of the new generation's political views. Zohran has taken a non-traditional approach to his political campaigns as he has been seen talking about the topics that are more aligned with the newest generation. Be it LGBTQ+, women's rights, or taxation, Zohran has used all the platforms on the internet to promote his views and approach to deal with the issues around these topics.

Zohran, having origins in India, will be New York's first Muslim and Indian-American mayor, if elected. All thanks to his unconventional approach of reaching out to voters, Zohran is being highly appreciated by the young voters. But he has also received not-so-happy [y response from the city’s influential Jewish electorate because he supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.