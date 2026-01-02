/Zohran Mamdani grooves to Babbulicious' rager song after taking oath - Watch

On Friday (Jan 2), Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the mayor of New York. The 34-year-old has been garnering attention since the very beginning, and music has played a pivotal role in his campaigns. And now, the famous New York subway station has taken centre stage as videos of him grooving to upbeat Punjabi music went viral. Mamdani’s swearing-in ceremony ended with a power-packed performance by singer Babbulicious. The Toronto-based Punjabi artiste was seen singing his track ‘Gaddi Red Challenger’, and New York’s new mayor was singing as he greeted all the attendees with his wife, Rama Duwaji.

The singer took to his social media account, “Thank you Mr Mayor, for having me perform at the inauguration.”

Donald Trump has been critical of Mamdani in the past he had expressed his views about the Democratic Party candidate, Zohran Mamdani, who was then the front-runner in New York mayoral elections. US President thought the latter ‘will completely crush New York City’. White House press secretary Karoline Leavittin a briefing said Mamdani ‘pedals anti-semitism, praises pro-Hamas groups, wants Israel abolished and believes wealthy Americans should not exist’. After all the differences in opinion, Mamdani won and has taken over as the voice of NYC.

During the interaction with the media, when asked if Trump wants the 33-year-old mayoral candidate deported as per his recent calls. Leavittresponded, "I haven't heard him say that. I haven't heard him call for that. But certainly he does not want this individual to be elected. I was just speaking to him about it and [Mamdani's] radical policies that will completely crush New York City, which is obviously a city that the president holds near and dear to his heart.”