/Zelensky's 'very stylish' jacket earns compliment from Trump, WATCH viral video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday (Oct 17) was decked up in a black military-style suit which got him praises from the Republican leader. During their lunch in the Cabinet Room in the White House, Trump impressed by Zelensky's outfit said "I think he looks beautiful in this jacket, yes, beautiful, I hope people notice. It's good, it's actually very stylish, I like it."

Zelensky has largely stuck to military-inspired outfits since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However he has made some adjustments to his fashion when it has come to meeting Trump. In August, he wore a black formal jacket, shirt, and trousers for a meeting with the US President and European officials, inviting praises for it.

During a press conference, conservative reporter Brian Glenn, who had criticised Zelensky for not wearing a formal suit in his meeting with Trump in February said, "You look fabulous in that suit" to which Trump replied saying, "I said the same thing".

During the February meeting Zelensky wore a black polo and military-style trousers, which irked Trump and other officials, who called it a mark of disrespect. The US President on seeing Zelensky sarcastically remarked "all dressed up today".

Reason for Zelensky wearing military clothes