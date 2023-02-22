Your next holiday destination could be this Southeast Asian hill station! Check out these HIDDEN treasures
WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Feb 22, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Top tourist destinations in Southeast Asia Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Are you planning to spend your next holiday season at a hill station that provides you with breathtaking views, pleasant atmosphere and inner-peace? Don't worry, we've got you covered!
South and Southeast Asia are home to many beautiful hill stations that offer breathtaking views, pleasant weather, and a peaceful atmosphere. South and Southeast Asia are known for its hill stations that attract tourists from all over the world. There are several reasons why these hill stations are famous:
- Scenic Beauty: Hill stations in South and Southeast Asia are known for their breathtaking natural beauty. They are often situated in the midst of lush green forests, rolling hills, and snow-capped mountains. This picturesque landscape makes them a popular destination for nature lovers and photographers.
- Pleasant Weather: The climate in South and Southeast Asia's hill stations is much cooler and more comfortable than the hot and humid weather in the plains. This makes them an ideal escape from the scorching summer heat.
- Adventure Activities: Hill stations in South and Southeast Asia offer several adventure activities such as trekking, camping, paragliding, rafting, and skiing. These activities attract adventure enthusiasts from all over the world.
- Cultural Attractions: Many of South and Southeast Asia's hill stations are steeped in culture and history. They are home to ancient temples, monasteries, and colonial-era architecture, which adds to their charm and appeal.
- Relaxing Atmosphere: Hill stations in South and Southeast Asia are known for their peaceful and serene atmosphere. They offer a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of city life, making them an ideal destination for those looking to unwind and relax.
Here are the top hidden and beautiful hill stations in South and Southeast Asia which could be your next holiday vacation:
- Maratua Island, Indonesia - Located in the remote Derawan Islands of Indonesia, Maratua Island is a hidden hill station that offers breathtaking views of the turquoise sea, white sand beaches, and lush green forests.
- Khao Kho, Thailand - Khao Kho is a lesser-known hill station in Thailand that offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains, valleys, and waterfalls, as well as a chance to experience traditional Thai culture and cuisine.
- Ha Giang, Vietnam - A remote and mountainous province in northern Vietnam, Ha Giang offers breathtaking views of the rice terraces and traditional hill tribe villages.
- Kalaw, Myanmar - A former British colonial hill station, Kalaw is known for its scenic beauty, hiking trails, and traditional Shan culture.
- Baguio, Philippines - Known as the "City of Pines," Baguio is a charming hill station in the northern Philippines that offers a cooler climate, stunning mountain views, and a chance to experience Filipino culture.
- Pelling, India - A lesser-known hill station in the state of Sikkim, Pelling offers stunning views of the Kanchenjunga mountain range and a chance to experience traditional Sikkimese culture.
- Kohima, India - The capital of Nagaland, Kohima is a lesser-known hill station that offers stunning views of the surrounding hills, traditional Naga culture, and a chance to experience the Hornbill Festival, a celebration of Naga culture and heritage.