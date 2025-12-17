/Woman shocked to learn she is a missing person for 43 years: 'You’re not who you think you are'

A bizarre missing case finally reached its end 43 years later, when the woman who went missing was met by police officers knocking on her door. She was kidnapped by her own mother, who built an entirely new life after lying to her husband about her plans. In 1983, Michelle Newton vanished from Kentucky when she was three years old. Now her mother, Debra Newton, has been arrested in connection with her disappearance. The mother and daughter used to live with the little girl's dad, Joseph Newton, in Kentucky. They had plans to relocate to Georgia. But one day, Debra told Joseph that she was leaving for Georgia alone with Michelle for work purposes, and that she would set up their home for them, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

She maintained communication with her husband for some time before ghosting him. When he reached Georgia, he could not find them anywhere. Debra was added to the FBI’s Top 8 Most Wanted parental-kidnapping fugitives. But in 2000, the case was dismissed as Joseph went AWOL. In 2005, Michelle's record and warrant were recalled. The case was pretty much over. However, in 2016, a family member pushed the authorities to renew their search for Debra and Michelle.

You are a missing person, police told Michelle

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The now 46-year-old told WLKY that she answered her door one day and was met by police who told her, "You’re not who you think you are. You’re a missing person. You’re Michelle Marie Newton." Her entire life turned upside-down as she learned she was completely ignorant about her true identity. Chief Deputy Colonel Steve Healey said, “She told us she didn’t realise she was a victim until she saw everything she had missed."