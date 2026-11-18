A man was attacked by a hippo during an African safari, and his new wife did not hesitate before punching the beast right in the face to save him. Samuel McKee of Washington was on a honeymoon in Botswana with Anna when he was disembowelled by a hippo while on safari. Anna, who had known Samuel for 13 years, bravely hit the hippo to save her husband. The attack happened in September last year, but Samuel is now sharing the gruesome details of the horrific encounter with a hippo.

Samuel and Anna were on a canoe trip when they spotted a mother hippo with her two babies. He started taking photos and heard a sudden noise. The hippo had attacked him and "knocked him underwater and pinned him to the bottom of the swamp." He then heard Anna jump towards the hippo and punch it in the face to let him go. “I surfaced and tried to walk. I felt pain in my back, looked down and saw my intestines hanging out,” the 31-year-old told The Guardian.

Describing how the attack felt, he said that it was like being hit by a car. He lay there in pain until a medevac helicopter took him to a hospital in South Africa. He was grievously injured and underwent an emergency laparotomy. He was on a ventilator with a feeding tube and IVs in the arms and neck, and 20 staples in his belly after a transverse colostomy was done to bypass his colon. He also suffered fractured vertebrae and ribs, a long laceration on his left leg and had a hole in his back.