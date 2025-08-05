/Woman packs up two-year-old girl in suitcase, puts it in luggage compartment of bus

A woman put a two-year-old girl inside a suitcase and then casually placed it in the luggage area on a bus in New Zealand before taking a seat. The strange incident happened in a small town in the country on August 3 and came to light after the driver got suspicious about her when she insisted on going to the luggage section. After he raised the alarm, the police checked her bag and were shocked to discover the young girl in her bag. The incident happened in a small settlement in Kaiwaka. The bus made a planned halt at a bus stop. The woman asked the driver to let her access the luggage area. Something about her tipped him off, and he became suspicious. He then went to the luggage area and noticed movement in one of the bags. Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said in a statement that when the driver opened the bag, he found a young girl in it. She was "very hot" but otherwise did not appear to have sustained any physical problems. It was not revealed how long the girl was inside the bag, nor the details of the trip. The woman was arrested following the discovery. Also Read: Bat enters woman's mouth after getting caught between her face and camera, costs her more than Rs 18 lakh