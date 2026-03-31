Woman had sex with twin brothers four days apart and had a baby. Who is the father? Bizarre paternity case in London court

A bizarre case is being heard in an English court, where identical twin brothers who slept with the same woman within days of each other are struggling to know who is the father of her child. Only one name can be carried on the birth certificate, but it is almost impossible to know which one of them is the biological father. Identical twins share the same DNA, because of which the common scientific method cannot be used to identify the real parent. According to a report in The Guardian, the mother and one of the twins reached the Court of Appeals in London after the other twin was registered as the father on the official paperwork. The case has left judge Sir Andrew McFarlane, along with two other judges, in a dilemma. They stated that DNA testing shows that one of them is definitely the father, but it is unclear which one. After one brother had sex with the woman, the other also established physical relations with her after four days.
Strange paternity battle in London court
The woman has not been identified, and the baby is being referred to as "P" in court papers. McFarlane said that it was not in P’s interest for this "ambiguity as to parental responsibility to continue". Judge Madeleine Reardon earlier ruled that it is likely that the baby carries the genes of both men, and both are equally his father since "both brothers had had sex with the woman within four days of each other in the month that P was conceived." Meanwhile, McFarlane has ruled that until the case goes on, the twin named on the certificate won't have to bear parental responsibility.
Delivering the verdict, the judge said that science does not have an answer today, but it is "likely that by the time P reaches maturity, it may be possible for science to identify one father and exclude the other twin." He added, "for the coming time that cannot be done without very significant cost, and so her ‘truth’ is binary and not a single man."