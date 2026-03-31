Woman had sex with twin brothers four days apart and had a baby. Who is the father? Bizarre paternity case in London court

A bizarre case is being heard in an English court, where identical twin brothers who slept with the same woman within days of each other are struggling to know who is the father of her child. Only one name can be carried on the birth certificate, but it is almost impossible to know which one of them is the biological father. Identical twins share the same DNA, because of which the common scientific method cannot be used to identify the real parent. According to a report in The Guardian, the mother and one of the twins reached the Court of Appeals in London after the other twin was registered as the father on the official paperwork. The case has left judge Sir Andrew McFarlane, along with two other judges, in a dilemma. They stated that DNA testing shows that one of them is definitely the father, but it is unclear which one. After one brother had sex with the woman, the other also established physical relations with her after four days.