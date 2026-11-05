/Why has a fatwa banned Libyans from wearing Nike?

Libyan Muslims have been banned from buying, selling, or wearing anything that has the Nike logo on them. Libya's highest Islamic authority, the Dar al-Ifta, issued the fatwa, a religious decree, against the brand, as it claimed that the brand was anti-Islamic. According to the decree, the symbols associated with the brand promote "polytheism", the worship of more than one god. The fatwa states that the company is named after the Greek goddess of victory, and the logo is inspired by her wings.

Libya's highest Islamic jurist, Sadiq al-Ghariani, has approved the fatwa. Dar al-Ifta further claimed that Nike supported Israel and that every company that backs the country should be boycotted. Nike has not commented on the religious order.

Nike does not operate any stores in the country. However, clothes carrying its logos are readily available. Sportswear retailers often supply them to local stores where people can purchase clothes with the Nike logo. Counterfeit products ripped from original designs are also easily available in Libya.

Dar al-Ifta had issued similar rulings against French luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels last year. The high jewellery and watch company's logo is a four-leaf clover, which the body claimed was linked to Christianity and was not in alignment with Islam. While Dar al-Ifta has a strong presence in Libya, its orders have no legal basis or backing.