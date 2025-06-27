Operated my mining giant, Rio Tinto, Australian BHP Iron Ore, is a steel Leviathan stretching up to 7.3 kilometres in length and hauling tens of thousands of iron ore moves across the arid landscape of Australia without any passengers. It first ran on June 21, 2001. This is the world's largest autonomous train, an auto haulier. This seems puzzling to many why a train which runs with 682 carriages and eight engines does not carry a single passenger.

A freight-only train

This giant is designed to ferry iron ore, one of the world's most vital industrial resources. It operates along the ports on the coast, starting from the mines of Western Australia’s Pilbara region. These operations are strictly industrial and highly unsafe for human transportation on such a scale. Its autonomous mechanism is designed to operate with minimal intervention and supervision. This is operated remotely using satellite communication, remote AI navigation and real-time data analytics. Adding human passenger carriages will reduce this efficiency and will also require more amenities. This will increase the regulatory oversight and protocols, reducing the train's core industrial function.

The route is desolate and deserted and has no one living along it; it mostly runs through an uninhabitable desert from inland mines to coastal ports. Temperatures in the region mostly reach 45°C, accompanied by dust storms, and sparse infrastructure, making it impractical to accommodate people onboard. It has no designated drivers' chamber, no pantry, and no dining hall.