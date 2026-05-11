/Who is Q Manivannan, Indian-origin trans to enter Scottish Parliament with student visa

An Indian on student visa in Scotland since 2021 has entered the Scottish Parliament, winning a regional list seat from Edinburgh and Lothians East. Q Manivannan, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, will now serve as a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP). Their victory in the election is attracting attention, not only because of their identity and immigrant background, but also because Manivannan has won despite not being a permanent resident in the country. They are also getting a lot of hate online, along with another transgender Scottish Greens candidate. However, supporters are hailing it as a winning moment for diversity in Scottish politics. "Q is one of four Scottish Green MSPs elected in Edinburgh & Lothians East today, taking our total across Scotland to seven," the party wrote in an X post.

Who Is Q Manivannan?



Manivannan describes themselves as a “queer Tamil immigrant". They moved to Scotland in 2021 to pursue international relations at the University of St Andrews. Manivannan calls themselves an anthropologist and poet. They are also known for speaking up on issues like migration, identity, queer rights and social justice movements. "My name is Dr Q Manivannan, I am a transgender Tamil immigrant… I am to some in this country everything that the hateful despise, and I am standing here as your MSP now with care," they said after winning the elections.

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Q Manivannan's victory has generated a lot of chatter in Scottish political circles, especially because they do not possess indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom. On a student visa in the country, they were able to contest elections because of changes introduced through the Scottish Elections (Franchise and Representation) Act, passed in 2020. Before this law was passed, contestants were required to have indefinite leave to remain in the UK to stand in Scottish elections. But since this act was formed, those holding different forms of valid immigration leave, such as temporary visas, including study visas, are also eligible to contest polls. The BBC reported that Manivannan would need to renew their student visa during the parliamentary term.