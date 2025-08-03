/Who is Matt Rife? Comedian and new owner of haunted Annabelle doll and Lorraine Warren's house

Matt Rife, a well-known stand-up comedian and actor, has recently surprised his fans with an unexpected new purchase. On Friday (August 1), he shared a post on his Instagram that he and YouTuber Elton Castee have bought the famous home (Lorraine Warren's house) and Occult Museum, which was once owned by ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren. This house is very well-known around the world for its haunted history and creepy collection of paranormal items, including the haunted Annabelle doll that inspired The Conjuring movie franchise.



Matt Rife has always shown a strong interest in ghosts and haunted places and recently expressed his excitement that he's thrilled to now be the official caretaker of the entire collection for at least five years. Some of his fans are excited, while others are worried about the possible supernatural dangers that could come with owning such haunted places.



For fans of the paranormal world, the Warren property is like a holy ground for them and Rife isn’t just a casual fan, but he has a deep interest in haunted places and ghost stories. When he announced the purchase on Instagram, he wrote:



“I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next five years of the entire haunted collection, including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncasteell. If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted.” This move shows not only his love for the paranormal but also his commitment to continue the Warrens’ legacy.