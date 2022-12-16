We want DOG, not money: Three men kidnapped dog owner in ransom for his Dogo Argentino dog

In the Indian region of Greater Noida, a dog owner was kidnapped because the kidnappers liked his pet dog. The dog owner was allegedly kidnapped and taken to Aligarh in a Mahindra Scorpio. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the Alpha 2 neighbourhood of the Beta 2 police station.

Rahul, a resident of Greater Noida, claims that his brother Shubham, who owns a Dogo Argentino dog, was out for a walk when three attackers arrived in their Scorpio car, revealed their interest in the dog, and demanded that the dog must be given to them. When Shubham refused, the three began to argue and demanded that the dog should be taken at any cost.

As the argument heated up, Rahul arrived and attempted to de-escalate it. After both brothers refused to give up their dog, the attackers pulled out pistols, kidnapped Rahul, and fled. The accused then called Shubham and demanded the ransom for his dog.

Shubham refused to give in to the kidnappers' demands. Fearing the police, the kidnappers abandoned Rahul in the middle of the road in Aligarh around 2 a.m. Rahul eventually arrived in Greater Noida in the morning and filed a written complaint against the three at the Beta 2 police station.