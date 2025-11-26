/WATCH: Zohran Mamdani saw ‘weirdest thing’ in White House while waiting for Donald Trump

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's Mayor-elect, met US President Donald Trump in the White House last week. In a recent podcast, the 34-year-old talked about the "weirdest thing" he saw in the Oval Office. At his appearance on the web-based "The Adam Friedland Show", Mamdani said he spotted a "UFC" coffee table book among Trump's reading materials. He said he had "no idea" that the White House was going to host the mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn in June. "I sit down, waiting for the time of the meeting, and in front of me are all of these different coffee-table books," Mamdani said while recalling his day.

"And one of them is UFC at the White House. I had no idea, and I was just flipping, flipping through that," he added. Mamdani was asked whether he was planning to attend the event. He replied, "No," with a chuckle.

'Trump is a fascist'

Mamdani on Sunday (Nov 23) defended his astonishingly warm meeting with President Donald Trump, saying the sudden display of friendliness does not change his long-held view that Trump is a "fascist" and a "despot". During an interview, Mamdani said his political stance remains unchanged despite the unexpectedly cordial White House encounter that unfolded on Friday.