/WATCH | Twin Towers 'reappears' briefly to New York's skyline. Here is how

For a few minutes, the Twin Towers returned to New York’s skyline, not in steel and glass, but in 2,977 individual points of light. On September 9, 2026, thousands of illuminated drones rose above New York Harbor in a special tribute marking 25 years since September 11. Each light represented one of the 2,977 lives lost that day. At first, the drones gathered into a glowing helix, slowly climbing through the night sky. Then, they began moving into formation.

Two familiar shapes emerged above the harbor. The Twin Towers. The towers were recreated at the same architectural scale as the originals, creating a powerful visual remembrance of the buildings that once defined the New York skyline. The installation was called ‘2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor’. But the number was not chosen simply to make the display spectacular. The concept was designed to remember the individuals behind the statistic, 2,977 separate lives, families and stories.

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Families who lost loved ones, survivors and first responders helped shape the project. Among them was retired FDNY responder Tim Brown. For Tim, three particular lights carried the names of friends he had lost. Chris Blackwell of Rescue 3. Terry Hatton of Rescue 1 and Michael Lynch of Ladder 4. All three were his friends.

“Three of the 2,977 lights are theirs,” he said. The installation appeared alongside New York’s famous Tribute in Light, offering two very different ways of remembering the same skyline. One uses two enormous beams reaching upward into the night. The other uses thousands of individual points of light to recreate the towers themselves.