/WATCH: Speech-impaired man uses Neuralink chip brain implant to say 'I love you' to wife

A video showing a speech-impaired man speaking "I love you" to his partner using a brain chip is going viral on social media. Elon Musk-owned Neuralink shared the heartfelt moment on the social media platform X and described the man as a voluntary clinical trial participant. In the video, the man's wife is seen standing next to him, who got excited and surprised after the technology interpreted the man's thoughts and then spoke the words out loud in a synthetic voice using artificial intelligence (AI).



Musk reshared the video, using the man's words as the caption. Those three words mark a significant milestone for the company, which carried out a similar demonstration earlier this year with a participant named Kenneth in March. This real-world use of the brain implant highlights the growing capabilities of a technology that continues to spark debate worldwide.

Although researchers have spent decades developing brain-computer interfaces, the field remains in its early stages, with only a few hundred people worldwide having received such implants so far.

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What is Elon Musk-owned Neuralink?

Neuralink is designed to help people with paralysis, blindness, hearing loss and more regain function. The developed technology connects the brain directly to the electronic device, thereby bypassing the rest of the body. The device helps to translate electrical signals produced by the brain into commands that control machines.