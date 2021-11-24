Watch: Pakistan's minister confuses ginger with garlic and Twitter can't keep calm

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry's latest remark became meme fodder as social media users can't keep calm when he confused garlic with ginger.

During a recent press conference, when he was addressing the rise in prices of everyday commodities, he had a chance to speak about a decrease in the prices of onions and garlic, which he messed up completely.

What appeared to be a brain fade moment, the minister lost the ability to think clearly as he forgot what garlic is called in the local language. Despite someone promoting the actual meaning, Fawad Chaudhry kept on saying, "Garlic means Adrakh (Ginger)".

Pakistan has been struggling with an increase in the cost of food and fuel as people are urging the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take necessary steps. Last month, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed how dire the inflation situation in the country is. The price rise has been a drastic one for several essential commodities in the last three years, with the prices of food items doubling.

"Garlic is adrak," information minister Fawad Chaudhry. One learns a new thing everyday. pic.twitter.com/oXjgey4Kd8 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 23, 2021 ×

Twitter users have even funnier comments, one wrote, "@fawadchaudhry has made Garlic as Ginger , All should take note of this change in Oxford Dictionary. This is a new invention. This need to be widely publicized in people of world."

One user in a sarcastic tone wrote, "I never knew this. From now onwards worldwide, we should change garlic = adrak & adrak =garlic. All the websites, books, cooking manuals and where ever garlic is mentioned, we should also write garlic = adrak and adrak =garlic. We are lucky to be alive to learn such new things."

Another user wrote, "This is a strange generation, but the salute of twenty-seven cannons to the journalists who are saying yes to this person, even knowing that garlic is not "ginger" Either the journalists are ignorant who do not know Ginger English or the journalists are not courtiers."

So according to the Information Minister of Pakistan Mr @fawadchaudhry Garlic is Adrak ادرک (Ginger) . #NayaPakistan — Sanna Ejaz(سیاله) (@sanaejaz2) November 23, 2021 ×