/WATCH: Muslim cop accused of being ‘anti-Sanatan’ during heated argument, chants ‘Jai Shree Ram’ to prove she’s not

In India's Madhya Pradesh, a heated argument took place between a senior lawyer and a senior cop over reciting the Ramayan (a Hindu smriti text). The incident happened in Gwalior, where High Court lawyer Anil Mishra and Chief Superintendent of Police Hina Khan exchanged heated arguments as there was a recital at a Hanuman temple amid ongoing prohibitory orders. Mishra and his supporters brought a tent for the recital. But the police, under Khan, did not allow the programme to proceed further. After this, Mishra and his supporters accused Khan of being "anti-Sanatana".

The supporters started chanting "Jai Shree Ram" in loud voices in standing against Khan. In response, she also chanted it and silenced all. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Mishra was heard in the video saying, "You are against Sanatana Dharma," to which she replied, "You are wrong, I am not."

"If you think chanting Jai Shri Ram will put pressure on me, then you are wrong," she said after chanting the Hindu slogan.

Political reaction

The MP Congress party posted the video on X and said, "The name of this courageous police officer who chants #Jai_Shri_Ram in the face of those who publicly insult the constitutional order in the name of Sanatan is - Hina Khan!"