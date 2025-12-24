/WATCH: Mexican mayor arrives late for rail inauguration, train leaves, internet says 'driver would have been arrested in India'

In a surprising turn of events, the mayor of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga in Mexico was left behind at a station as he arrived late for the inauguration of a new light rail line. The train departed on its maiden journey without him, drawing attention online for sticking strictly to the schedule.

As per the report by El Heraldo de Mexico, authorities formally opened Light Rail Line 4 in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, located in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, on Monday, December 15.

The video spread far beyond Mexico, drawing widespread attention in India after being shared on X by an account called Indian Gems. The post of the user read, “A Mayor in Mexico was late for the inauguration of the new train line and couldn’t be part of the first trip. In India, the train driver would have been arrested for not waiting for the minister.”

The ceremony video surfaced on the internet, shows Mayor Gerardo Quirino Velázquez Chávez jogging alongside members of his team in an attempt to board the train for its symbolic first journey. But the doors closed before he arrived at the station, and the train pulled away, leaving the mayor.

Why does this rail network matter to the city?

According to the outlet, Light Rail Line 4 has been designed to improve mobility in the southern part of the metropolitan region. This network extends to 21 kilometres and connects eight stations, which include Tlajomulco Centro, Concepción del Valle, Cutlajo, El Cuervo, Real del Valle, Jalisco 200 Años, Acueducto and Las Juntas. The project is designed to cut travel time, reduce road congestion and provide a reliable option beyond private vehicles.