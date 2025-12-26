Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /WATCH: Man attempts suicide at Mecca’s Masjid al-Haram, dramatically saved by security officer

WATCH: Man attempts suicide at Mecca’s Masjid al-Haram, dramatically saved by security officer

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 26, 2025, 19:16 IST | Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 19:16 IST
WATCH: Man attempts suicide at Mecca’s Masjid al-Haram, dramatically saved by security officer

Snippet of viral video Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The Emirate of the Makkah Region said the Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque immediately initiated action after the man attempted to jump from an upper floor. 

A suicide attempt in Saudi Arabia's Mecca went viral on the internet after the video of the incident showed a man jumping from the upper floors of Masjid al-Haram. In a dramatic move, the man was saved by one of the security officers present there. The officer reportedly sustained injuries while saving the man. The Emirate of the Makkah Region said the Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque immediately initiated action after the man attempted to jump from an upper floor. The Haram security forces said, “there was an incident of a person attempting to take his own life from the upper floors of the Grand Mosque."

“A security officer was injured while trying to prevent him from hitting the ground at the moment of his fall. Both individuals were immediately transferred to receive the necessary medical care, and the required official procedures were completed," the forces said.

After this, the Chief Imam of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr Abdur Rahman As Sudais, urged visitors to "adhere to regulations and instructions, to revere the sanctity of the place, to observe proper Islamic manners therein, and to devote themselves to worship and obedience."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics