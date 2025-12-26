/WATCH: Man attempts suicide at Mecca’s Masjid al-Haram, dramatically saved by security officer

A suicide attempt in Saudi Arabia's Mecca went viral on the internet after the video of the incident showed a man jumping from the upper floors of Masjid al-Haram. In a dramatic move, the man was saved by one of the security officers present there. The officer reportedly sustained injuries while saving the man. The Emirate of the Makkah Region said the Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque immediately initiated action after the man attempted to jump from an upper floor. The Haram security forces said, “there was an incident of a person attempting to take his own life from the upper floors of the Grand Mosque."