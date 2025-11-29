/WATCH: Indian army’s snow cricket reel takes internet by storm

In a lighthearted yet inspiring moment, Indian Army soldiers were recently seen enjoying a game of cricket in the snow, reminding everyone that joy can be found even in the toughest conditions. A video shared on the Indian Army’s official Instagram account shows soldiers playing with a makeshift cricket kit. Snowballs replaced cricket balls, and a shovel stood in for a bat.

Despite the freezing temperatures and lack of proper equipment, the soldiers’ energy and enthusiasm were impossible to miss. Their laughter echoed through the snowy landscape, showing how sports can lift spirits anywhere.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The video caption read, “Where the cold bites hardest, their laughter echoes the loudest,” perfectly capturing the scene. Within just four hours of posting, the reel had been viewed nearly 2 million times, clearly striking a chord with viewers.



Fans flooded the comments with praise and admiration. One person wrote, “The fact that despite all the hardships, they are still enjoying and making the best memories!” Another commented, “This video made my morning so happy.”

Actor Anupam Kher also joined in, leaving a simple, “Jai Ho!” Many viewers also paid respect to the soldiers, with one asking, “Make a prayer for the unknown soldiers who are fighting for you. It’s the least we can do for them.”



The reel is more than just a fun clip; it highlights the resilience and positivity of the soldiers. Even in extreme conditions, they find ways to stay active, enjoy themselves, and create lasting memories. Cricket, a sport beloved across India, becomes a symbol of their determination and spirit in this unique setting.