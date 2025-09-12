/WATCH: India’s Randhir Jaiswal welcomes Mauritius PM in Bhojpuri, says...

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Randhir Jaiswal, welcomed the Mauritian delegation in Varanasi in Bhojpuri. Jaiswal extended his greetings while the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.



Jaiswal shared a clip on X where he was seen speaking fluent Bhojpuri, saying: “Sabnike, Banaras ke Ganga ghat se, Assi Ghat se pranaam. Khaaskar humni ke parivaar jo Mauritius mein rahela, unko pranaam. Aaj ke dinwa, Mauritius Bharat ke rishte mein vishesh din ba. (Greetings to everyone from the Ganga ghats of Banaras, from Assi Ghat. Especially, greetings to our family living in Mauritius. Today is a special day in the relationship between Mauritius and India).”