/WATCH: Dubai company surprises top performer with Lamborghini Urus as gift

A real estate company in Dubai gifted one of its top-performing employees a luxury car after she recorded more than $500 million in sales over two years. Richkey Properties named Natalia Chavez the top performer of 2026 and gifted her a Lamborghini Urus as a reward. The video of Chavez receiving the gift from Daban Othman, founder and CEO of the company has since gone viral on the internet.

The car was presented during the company's third anniversary gala and awards night last week.

In the viral video one can see Chavez being called on stage to receive her trophy after being named the company’s top performer. As she receives the trophy and begins to leave the stage, Othman calls her back saying there is a surprise waiting for her. Chavez was then asked to ‘unbox’ a Lamborghini Urus decorated with a large bow.

"Natalia, Natalia! Where are you going? You think we are finished? We are not finished yet, guys. I have something to show you. Are you ready?" said Othman as he revealed the gift to Chavez.

As the company shared the video on Instagram the caption read, "This is what happens when you perform at Richkey! Big wins, bigger dreams. Congratulations @natalia_propiedades_dubai ! You earned this."

In the post Richkey Properties praised Chavez’s performance, saying she “dominated Q1 through Q3 to earn RichKey’s Top Performer of 2026, and drove away with the ultimate grand prize."