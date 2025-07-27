Watch: Car falls into water-filled sinkhole in Singapore, woman rescued

A woman was taken to hospital when her car plunged into a sinkhole that appeared on Tanjong Katong Road, opposite the One Amber condominium, on July 26. General public have been advised to stay away from the area. On its Facebook page, national water agency, Public Utilities Board (PUB), said the sinkhole had appeared around 5pm at the intersection of Tanjong Katong Road and Mountbatten Road, and near a PUB worksite.

The collapse of the road involved two lanes of the road, and one car had slipped into the sinkhole, PUB said. Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Goh Pei Ming said that the female was rescued from the sinkhole with the assistance of nearby workers. She was taken conscious to Raffles Hospital, with the PUB officer accompanying her and her family members, said Goh, in a media interview alongside Mountbatten MP Gho Sze Kee near the sinkhole.

Both directions of the affected road have been closed to traffic, with motorists advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes. “Two water mains were damaged in the incident,” PUB said, adding that it was isolating the affected water mains.

On Facebook, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu acknowledged that the public, particularly those who reside nearby and work close by, might be worried about the stability of the buildings and roads following the incident. She said she has requested PUB to work with the agencies such as the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) to “thoroughly investigate the cause of the sinkhole, and rectify soon.”

See the video here:

In a media statement, BCA announced that its engineers have carried out initial inspections of the nearby One Amber condominium and the landed houses facing the road. The tests have ascertained that the buildings are not impacted by the accident.

BCA said that "stabilisation works" have started as precaution and to secure the safety of the surrounding buildings and the construction site. “BCA, LTA and PUB are closely monitoring the ongoing repair works and overall safety of the area,” the authority said.

