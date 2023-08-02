Watch: Boston cop takes wild ride down long metal slide, becomes internet sensation

A Boston police officer sustained minor injuries while riding down a large metal slide at City Hall Plaza, an incident that was captured on video and has gained widespread attention on social media.

The video shows the officer descending the steep slide with audible banging noises before he emerges at the bottom. During the ride, he loses items from his belt and handcuffs.

The officer's surprised reaction is evident as he stands up at the end of the slide. “Oh f—k,” the stunned cop was heard saying in the video.

Video goes viral on the internet

The viral video has garnered millions of views on platforms like TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter), where users have humorously commented on the officer's unexpected slide journey.

Some likened his slide to an ice cube being dispensed from a refrigerator. “You gotta quit the force now. You’re on the internet forever coming down a slide like a f–king can of Diet Coke out of a vender machine? How do you set foot in the precinct?” another joked.

Injured cop back on duty

A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department confirmed their awareness of the video and clarified that the officer used his personal medical insurance for treatment. Despite the injuries, the officer promptly returned to work. When asked about a potential investigation, the department indicated that it was unlikely.

The City Hall Plaza recently underwent a $95 million renovation, introducing the long metal slide that has become popular among children. Signs at the playground explicitly state that the slide is intended for children aged 5 to 12 and is not suitable for adult use.