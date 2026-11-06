/Watch: 3,000 tarantulas found crawling inside jars at Lima airport

Three people were arrested at the Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima trying to smuggle more than 3,000 spider eggs, hatchlings and full-size tarantulas to Germany. Videos show tiny tarantulas crawling in tubs, and the bigger arachnids in larger containers seized by airport officials. The spiders were inside the luggage of the three accused, who had wrapped the containers with socks.

Peru’s National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) said that the tarantulas were seized on November 3 as the travellers carrying them tried to fly to Germany with them. Some of the tarantulas were several inches long and placed in individual containers. Others included hundreds of eggs and tiny baby tarantulas.

Officials said that they acted on a tip they received about the smuggling and apprehended two German citizens and one Polish citizen at the airport. One of them is believed to be a tarantula researcher. A search revealed the tarantulas, some of which belonged to protected species under Peruvian law, while others were completely new species. Peru does not allow taking wild animals out of the country without proper permits and considers it illegal wildlife trafficking.





Cora Suárez, a technician in forest and wildlife control at SERFOR, said, "The traffickers made a meticulous selection to have different species, some of which have not yet been described by science." They now face three to five years in prison, which could increase to seven years in the case of protected species.

Seized tarantula species

The accused stole the tarantulas from Junín, Loreto, Cajamarca, Cusco and La Libertad. The containers covered with socks were labelled to show which species of spiders were in them. Officials said that the tarantulas were presumably being taken for animal research, for collectors or for the exotic pet trade. The species discovered include Pamphobeteus, Thrixopelma, Antikuna and Avicularia. The Pamphobeteus antinous is both vulnerable and legally protected in Peru. It is one of the largest tarantulas in South America and can grow up to 10 inches long.