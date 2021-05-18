Viral video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' to be auctioned as NFT before being taken offline

One of YouTube's most viral video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' is being auctioned by its creators as an NFT(non-fungible token).



The auction will take place on May 22 which marks as the 14th anniversary of the video and eventually it will be taken off YouTube. The video features two boys with younger one biting the elder's index finger twice. The video over the years has fetched nearly 880 million views on You Tube.



The 56 second video featured Harry (the elder boy) and Charlie (the younger one) sitting on a sofa as Charlie bites Harry's finger as he laughs and says " Charlie bit my finger." A few seconds later Charlie bites again- this time with bit more pressire than Harry anticipated as he cries out.



The auction will take place on Origin Protocol, a platform dedicated to NFT sales. The winner will also get a chance to shoot a parody of the video with the original stars, Harry and Charlie who are now 17 and 15 respectively.



What was initially uploaded to be viewed by the friends and family of Davies-Carr family soon went viral on You Tube making the two brothers internet sensation.



"Charlie Bit My Finger has been a huge part of the Davies-Carr family's lives for the past 14 years, and they are excited to welcome others to become a part of their story," reads the note on the auction site. "This is not the end of the beloved video, but rather a new beginning."