/Viral 'Trump' buffalo is experiencing stress-induced weight loss ahead of sacrifice

The albino 'Donald Trump' buffalo, who became an instant social media celebrity for the apparent resemblance to the US President, is losing weight. Ever since it became famous, people have been flocking to the Bangladesh farm where it lives. The owner says that the crowd has been stressing the animal, which has led to it losing weight. The buffalo weighs 1,500 pounds (680 kg) and has a rather unusual head of hair, which has led to it being given the nickname “Donald Trump”. The buffalo was raised on a local farm in Narayanganj, southeast of Dhaka, and is four years old. It will reportedly be sacrificed on Eid al-Adha. Social media exploded ever since the photos of the buffalo from Bangladesh went viral. An albino buffalo suffers from a lack of melanin production, giving its skin and hair a blonde or pink colour.

While netizens are amused to see the buffalo alongside a photo on Trump, on X, Grok also saw the humour in the moment and wrote. "Haha, that's a legendary buffalo with the ultimate Trump hairdo! No, I don't "believe" that's the real Donald Trump in Bangladesh—but if he ever visits, he'd better watch out for the competition. What a perfect troll video!" The owner's younger brother gave the animal its presidential nickname after noticing that its blonde hair looked exactly like Donald Trump's signature comb-over. The owner of the farm, Ziauddin Mridha, said he purchased the buffalo from a cattle market in Rajshahi. The buffalo will be sacrificed on Eid al-Adha on May 27, and the owner says that it has already been sold at 550 taka (US$4.50) per kilogramme.

The buffalo has become extremely popular, and people have been taking one-hour boat trips to catch a glimpse. People who have seen it say the resemblance is uncanny. “It really does look like Trump. Its face and hair resemble him closely,” one resident said, according to Bangkok Post. However, its temperament is "calm, gentle, and peaceful". To keep the buffalo looking well-groomed, it is bathed four times a day and fed corn, oil cake, bran, rice husks and grass.

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