Artificial Intelligence is making earning money easy for those who have the knack for it. According to a viral post on X, a 20-year-old student in China spent $20 on Claude, used it to build an artificial intelligence-powered speed radar in just nine days, and then sold it for $317,000. For the system, the student spent a small amount of money on API calls and used an old camera. China-based entrepreneur Min Choi shared the video of the AI-powered speed radar, informing that the student made a huge profit by selling it to the city district.

The video shows the camera on top of a building, with a computer screen displaying all the vehicles it captures. A green box with the speed of the vehicle appears on those following the limit, while a red box is seen on vehicles breaking the rule. The claim made by Choi could not be verified, nor are there any details about whether experts tested the system. He wrote, "AI is getting ridiculous...A 20-year-old student in China reportedly built an AI speed radar with Claude."





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Netizens dismiss the claim, ask why someone would pay $317,000

Reacting to the post, users expressed amazement as well as scepticism about the AI speed radar. One wrote, "What is the accuracy in prediction? Does he have any stats posted? What is the prediction method he is using?” Another asked, "NO. No ai need for this, unnecessary cost and compute. Camera and scene is stationary. Just a pixelwise calculation is enough." Some pointed out the obvious - "From that angle he can't see any of the license plates. Doesn't seem very valuable to catch speeding drivers."

Others said that the technology already exists, so why would the city pay over $300,000 for something built by a 20-year-old using AI? "If someone is building an speed radar, then it has to be properly calibrated. I don't think an AI tool can deliver the real world accuracy needed."