/Viral 'crying' red horse turns out to be a happy mistake as Chinese queue up

Chinese New Year Day will be observed on February 17, 2026. This is the year of the horse, more specifically, the Fire Horse. This is a rare and powerful combination that only occurs once every 60 years (the last one was in 1966). Because of this, several horse-based merchandise items are in the market and flying off the shelves. But at Yiwu International Trade City, China’s largest wholesale market, people are flocking to look for a specific kind of horse - the crying one. It is not exactly what was ordered, but there are some of them you can find if you are able to successfully hunt for them. It is a red plushie horse with a mouth that is turned downwards instead of smiling. It has a gold bell around its neck and eyes that are turned away from the holder's gaze. The toy has gone viral on social media. People are coming to the shop for the crying horse, instead of one that is smiling.

The horse wasn't meant to have a crying face. However, a manufacturing mistake happened as a worker sewed it upside down. But it turned out to be a happy mistake as people are going crazy over the "crying horse". Zhang Huoqing, owner of the Yiwu-based shop Happy Sister, said that she offered to return customers' money after discovering the flaw, but the person refused. Soon, the horse exploded on social media, and now everyone wants one. People are bagging the hors,e saying it mirrors their own plight. A user wrote that the horse is a depiction of their long working hours and stress. The crying horse is in line with the "ugly-cute" toys trend, like the Labubu, that witnessed crazy high demand across the globe. The store plans to keep selling the "flawed" version of the horse because of the high demand.

Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac

The year 2026 is the year of the fire horse in the Chinese zodiac. As the Lunar New Year begins, people are getting several things related to the horse. The Horse represents energy, freedom, and independence. Adding the Fire element makes this year particularly dynamic, passionate, and fast-paced. It is also being seen as a "Double Fire" year, since in Chinese metaphysics, the Horse is already a "Fire" sign.