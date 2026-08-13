/Enchanting videos of total solar eclipse from Spain and Iceland

Stunning videos of the total solar eclipse are being shared on social media. Totality was witnessed in Spain, Greenland and Iceland, as amazed people watched the moon cover the Sun. This was the United Kingdom's first total solar eclipse since 1999. In the UK, maximum coverage took place in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Cornwall. Devon, Cornwall and the westernmost parts of Pembrokeshire in Wales had 94 to 96 per cent coverage. For most people in this part of the country, it was a once-in-a-lifetime event as the next total solar eclipse in the UK is now set to occur in 2090.

Sharing videos of the phenomenon from Spain, people expressed their amazement at the mind-blowing event. "Absolutely insane solar eclipse," one wrote. "This is one of the most incredible things I've seen in my life, if not the most," another wrote, sharing a photo and video of the event.

Videos of the total solar eclipse

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One of the videos shared from Spain shows people waiting for the eclipse as the evening Sun shone in full brightness. However, moments later, as the Moon eclipsed the Sun, its rays vanished, and everything went almost dark. The man exclaims, "Oh wow! This is wonderful".

The person shooting the video also shows Jupiter shining in the sky, as this was also the day six planets were visible all at once. As the Moon moves out, the Sun reemerges, and it becomes bright once again. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "That is so absolutely ridiculous unreal and freaking amazing!" Another added, "Absolutely breathtaking. Thank you so much for sharing this." One wrote, "Listening to the animals freak out was my favorite part."

People from Iceland also shared videos of the eclipse. "Watch the moment the full solar #eclipse reached Iceland, and then the Sun came out the other side," a user wrote alongside a video of the Moon covering the Sun.