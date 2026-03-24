/VIDEO: Amid West Asia conflicts, heavy rains lash Gulf region triggering floods across UAE, Oman, Qatar

The Gulf region, which is already battered by weeks of conflict, has been hit by promising torrential rains, causing floods like situation in several areas of the Persian Gulf. Meteorologists confirmed that the heavy rain was caused by a western disturbance, which is unusually deep. The weather department said the disturbance could dump 100–200 mm of rain across Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain and nearby areas in just four to five days starting late March 2026.



In deserts that typically receive less than 100 mm of rainfall annually, the risk of flash floods remains significant. The Muscat region in Oman has already been affected, with over 100 mm of rain recorded within a few days. Local media reports confirm at least four deaths, while dozens of people have been rescued from waterlogged roads. Streets have turned into rivers, and valleys have overflowed as emergency teams worked to assist stranded motorists.

Visuals of flooded roads have surfaced

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Meanwhile, visuals from across the region have been circulating on social media. One such video from Oman shows a street submerged in water, where a man is seen trying to rescue a drowning goat.

Another visual surfaced from Al Wakrah, where flash flooding hit the areas after heavy thunderstorms. Streets turned into rivers with traffic disrupted. Several vehicles were seen submerged in the flooded street.

Similarly, another video has shown torrential downpours triggering severe flooding in Ras al-Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah. Vehicles are trying to wade through the flooded roads.