/Usha Vance pregnant with her fourth child, effectively shutting divorce rumours

Usha Vance is pregnant with her fourth child, a baby boy. Vice President JD Vance and his wife announced the good news on Tuesday (January 20) in an Instagram post. The couple is parents to three kids: Ewan, 8; Vivek, 5; and Mirabel, 4. “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," the Instagram post read. They thanked the military doctors and staff members for their support."During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children." This is the first time a first vice presidential spouse is pregnant while her husband is in office.
When JD Vance took office as Vice President last year, Usha became the youngest woman to serve as Second Lady in over 70 years. Jane Hadley Barkley, the wife of Harry Truman’s vice president, Alben Barkley, was 38 years old when he assumed office in 1949. Until a few weeks ago, rumours swirled that the couple was on the verge of divorce after she was seen without her wedding ring. Her spokesperson shut down all such reports, saying, "Usha is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes." JD Vance was also slammed for sharing an "intimate hug" with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, at an October Turning Point USA event. The Vice President broke his silence on the matter in an NBC interview, saying, “Our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role.”
JD Vance wants Americans to have more kids
JD Vance invited flak when an old interview of his resurfaced during the presidential campaign in which he had termed the Democratic leadership as "a bunch of childless cat ladies." He has often spoken about a "civilisational crisis" and the need to have more children. “Let me say very simply: I want more babies in the United States of America," he said at the 2025 March for Life event. He said that he wants "beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them." In 2021, he proposed that the US should do what Hungary did to motivate people to have more children, and reward newly married couples with loans to start families.