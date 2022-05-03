US woman blames GPS after driving down stairs, cops say she was drunk

GPS has sometime or the other led us all towards narrow lanes, of course, followed by a longish reverse back to the path.

Not too sure if this can be called adventurous but a woman from the United States managed to get her car trapped along the stairway.

In a bizarre claim, she blames the GPS for leading her to the stairs. The 26-year-old managed to get her SUV stuck on the steps leading to Portland Police Department's garage. The police department has said that the lady was intoxicated.

After taking note of the incident the depart released a statement which read, “A 26-year-old female driver drove through the Police Department garage, across our pedestrian plaza and then tried to drive down the stairs to Middle Street. She said she was following her GPS instructions but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level.”

It further added, “She was issued a summons for OUI. We are fortunate that she didn't strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage. Please don't drink and drive.”

The police has not revealed the identity of the lady as of now.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every day, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 52 minutes.”

The data on the website says, “In 2019, these deaths reached the lowest percentage since 1982 when NHTSA started reporting alcohol data — but still 10,142 people lost their lives. These deaths were all preventable."



(With agency inputs)